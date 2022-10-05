His collection of unusual objects includes eighty Ouija Boards

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW-TV} — Maybe the most interesting thing about Tim Shaw's collection of unusual objects which includes eighty Ouija Boards is the fact that most of the items were just given to him. He says "I call myself the orphanage of Ouija Boards. People send me ouija boards I want it outta of my house."

Tim is a psychic medium, author and collector of unusual objects. Items in his collection include witchcraft, voodoo and even pieces from more conventional religions. Theres a teddy bear that "was removed from a home in Louisville, Kentucky by Bishop James Long who was an exorcist."

He says his fascination with Ouija Boards goes back to his childhood. He says "My parents were really open minded. My mom used to work the Ouija Board with me when I was nine years old."

Tim is a popular speaker and presenter and has a weekly Podcast called the Black Cat Lounge. He points out "Of course Halloween for me is everyday in this place."

You can find information about his upcoming appearances at this website.

