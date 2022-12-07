His collection of nativity sets from around the world is on display at the Basilica

LACKAWANNA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Father Roy Herberger started collecting nativity sets about thirty years ago. At last count, he says he has about six-hundred and seventy sets, adding "I just brought another one in today from Poland."

The collection is so large now, he has only a portion of it on display at Our Lady of Victory Basilica. Another piece of the collection can be seen at the Fatima Shrine in Niagara Falls and some of it is still in storage.

Father Roy would like to find a permanent home for his vast collection. That way it would be safe and secure and available to see year round. Packing and unpacking each year has it's challenges. He says "Every year Joseph loses a head, the Shepard loses an arm no matter how careful you try to be packing and unpacking."

The collection began when Father Roy saw a nativity set carved out of ebony wood from Africa. One of his largest sets was made by an Orchard Park man who visited the Holy Land. Fr. Roy says "He saw the cave that they say Jesus was born in. He took pictures, measurements etc. and he made this scale model."

The collection represents 61 countries. It can be seen at the Basilica through the holiday season.

