His beer making hobby became a new nano brewery in Allentown

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Domenic Nicotera started experimenting with beer making in college to "save money". Last week, he and his two partners Barbara Priore and Ken Shaw, opened The Spotted Octopus Brewing company on Edward Street in Allentown.

After 27 years of home-brewing, Domenic says "I just decide why not. For my whole life I was worried about what people thought and then I thought, you know what, I getting old, I might as well just get out there and do it."

Designated as a "nano brewery" the establishment is allowed brew up to three barrels or less of each beer. That works great with the owners plan to serve up experimental brews and rotating flavors and styles.

The Spotted Octopus gets at least 60% of their ingredients in New York State and according to Domenic the brewery will sell only products made within a 60 mile radius of Buffalo. That includes Barbara's home-made soap and What's Pop-In Gourmet Pop Corn.

They have limited hours for now. You can check hours and available beer flavors at their website.

