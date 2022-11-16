His 70's high school assignment is an exhibit at the Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — When Charlie Hahn was in high school in the mid 1970's he went downtown and took some pictures of Chippewa Street. Those pictures are now an exhibit at the Buffalo History Museum.

Charlie lives in North Carolina now, and has had a career as a professional photographer. His Chippewa Street photographs still hold a special place for him. He says "It was such an interesting time. Things are so different now."

The black and white photographs depict a very different Chippewa Street than exists now. Charlie says "Actually to shoot these photos when I was so young I didn't realize what I was doing. As far as far as how they were going to be seen today."

The exhibit of his photos open Friday at the Buffalo History Museum. Director of Displays Anthony Greco says "Your getting a glimpse into an era that's gone but not so far gone that people can't recall it." and adds "For people who are younger this is fascinating to see just how significantly this area has changed."

You can get more info at the Buffalo History Museum website. And check out Charlie Hahn's website to see some of his work.

