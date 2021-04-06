Hillside Dairy to discontinue service after relaunching home delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York staple adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as the pandemic recovery continues it has announced it will discontinue service.
Bradley Hellert, the owner and delivery man of Hillside Dairy in Akron retired in 2018, but relaunched delivering to homes in Erie County in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a message to customers Tuesday, Hillside Dairy announced it will discontinue service at the end of next week.
Hillside says Hellert came out of retirement to serve the community during a difficult time, but deliveries have dwindled to levels that cannot be maintained.
You can read the full message to customers below.
Dear Valued Customers,
It is with regret that we must discontinue service at the end of next week.
A year ago, Brad the Milkman came out of retirement to serve the community during a difficult time of need. Together, we braved through huge challenges and set up a system to accommodate more households than he's ever served.
Today, even with faithful customers, old and new, deliveries have dwindled to levels that can't be maintained. The pandemic is nearly over, and Brad just doesn't have the energy to promote it alongside his ice supply business that pays his bills. Sadly, no one has shown an interest in buying the business.
The last deliveries will be next week with the usual cutoff times. Please let us know if we have missed any credits or refunds if you have not received them by the 25th.
It has been a pleasure serving our extended Hillside Family. I hope we can all look back with pleasant memories of our time together during these otherwise trying times.
- Hillside Dairy