Hillside Dairy to discontinue service after relaunching home delivery amid the COVID-19 pandemic

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York staple adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, but as the pandemic recovery continues it has announced it will discontinue service.

Bradley Hellert, the owner and delivery man of Hillside Dairy in Akron retired in 2018, but relaunched delivering to homes in Erie County in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a message to customers Tuesday, Hillside Dairy announced it will discontinue service at the end of next week.

Hillside says Hellert came out of retirement to serve the community during a difficult time, but deliveries have dwindled to levels that cannot be maintained.

You can read the full message to customers below.