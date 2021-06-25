Highmark Stadium to host July 4 fireworks show for first time

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highmark Stadium will host an Independence Day fireworks celebration for the first time next month.

The Vice President of Marketing for Buffalo Bills, Jordan McCarren, said each car will have space to set up their own blankets and chairs. McCarren said the show will last about 20 minutes.

“This is the first time we’re doing an event like this. That is why we are so excited,” McCarren said. “I’m sure you’ll see a lot of blue and red in the fireworks show.”

The fieldhouse lot and lots 1, 3 and 4 will open to the public at 8 p.m. Admission, which will be five dollars per vehicle, will not be available for purchase ahead of time. Visitors must pay using a cashless option upon arrival.

Orchard Park Police Captain Patrick Fitzgerald wants to emphasize this is not a tailgating event.

This is not a tailgating event,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re looking for people to arrive, social distance from each other and stay within the groups they come with.”

Parking will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Each vehicle will have a designated space to set up chairs and blankets. No one will be allowed inside the stadium and tailgating will not be allowed.

Proceeds from admission will benefit the Buffalo Bills Foundation, which supports charitable organizations in Western New York.

The show will be presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, which acquired the naming rights to the stadium in March. Kate Schrum, with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield in Western New York, said she’s very thankful for this partnership to be able to have events like this.

"When we partnered with the Buffalo Bills, we envisioned this stadium as a space where we would gather together and have plenty of events," Schrum said. "The biggest thing is it’s going to be a safe, fun, and unforgettable firework show here at the stadium.”