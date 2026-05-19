ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction on the new Highmark Stadium has surpassed its 30% participation goal for minority and women-owned business enterprises, state leaders, Buffalo Bills representatives, and construction partners announced Tuesday.

Hope Knight, President and CEO of Empire State Development, said the milestone translates to more than $490 million awarded to MWBE firms.

"We have officially awarded more than $490 million in contract payments to our minority and women-owned businesses," Knight said. "These results demonstrate what happens when you open doors and create opportunity. We are breaking down barriers and building pathways for more businesses to compete in a 21st-century economy."

New York State says the achievement represents the largest MWBE participation for any public-private partnership in Western New York history.

John LaRow, senior vice president at Gilbane Building, said the project's procurement strategy created opportunities for nearly 140 MWBE firms.

"Our intentional procurement approach has given opportunities to nearly 140 MWBE firms across 277 distinct contracts. So they had an opportunity to bring this stadium to life," LaRow said.

About 60% of the MWBE firms working on the stadium came from the greater Western New York region. Steve Ranalli described the local economic impact of that approach.

"A 100-mile radius of the stadium most of these MWBEs come from — so that's money that goes directly back into the community that gets recycled, and that's a huge part of the story," Ranalli said.

WATCH: Highmark Stadium project surpasses 30% minority and women-owned business goal

Highmark Stadium project surpasses 30% minority and women-owned business goal

Among the firms contributing to the project is Hamburg Overhead Door, a locally owned, women-owned business that installed more than 700 products throughout the facility. President Jennifer Kuhn said the opportunity was meaningful for her company.

"Achieving and growing our women-owned business status was an important milestone for our company... and I'm grateful to the Buffalo Bills and Gilbane Turner for their commitment to supplier diversity and for creating meaningful opportunities for companies like ours," Kuhn said.

Windell Gray, owner of Landon and Rian Enterprises, said the benefits extend beyond MWBE firms.

"I think it's excellent. It's not only just good for minority and women-owned firms, but it's also good for small firms and also larger firms in the area, so the economics stays in the community, and that's a big part of that," Gray said.

Knight said the initiative's broader goal goes beyond construction contracts.

"By supporting MWBEs, we are strengthening our economy, enriching our communities, and creating an inclusive future for all," Knight said.

New York State released a detailed breakdown of participation figures. For minority-owned business enterprises, the goal was $231 million, or 15% of the project. To date, MBE participation has reached $256 million, or 17%, across 130 contracts. For women-owned business enterprises, the goal was also $231 million, or 15%. WBE participation has reached $239 million, or 16%, across 174 contracts.

During the early phases of construction, now New York State Senator April Baskin, then Erie County Legislature Chairwoman, raised concerns that the stadium project was not meeting participation goals. On Tuesday, she released a statement commending project leaders.