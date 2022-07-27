Watch Now
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York to host job fair Friday and Saturday

WKBW
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jul 27, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced it will host a job fair Friday and Saturday.

The job fair will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Highmark BCBSWNY headquarters located at 257 W. Genesee Street in Buffalo.

A release says hundreds of open positions are available, including work-from-home positions.

To attend you must live in one of the eight Western New York counties (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming) and attendees are encouraged to register here.

