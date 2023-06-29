He's thirteen years-old and riding bulls this weekend at the Ellicottville Rodeo

ALLEGANY, NY (WKBW-TV) — Thirteen year-old Connor Bridenbaker got hooked on bull riding last Summer. Since then he's been practicing and riding in rodeos.

He will be riding this weekend in the Ellicottville Rodeo on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Connor's family will be cheering him on.

The rodeo sport is exciting for the young bull rider. He says the most important thing for him to remember "Once you hit the ground you got to look around to see where the bull won't go."

Connor says ideally the plan is to ride the bull for eight seconds. Sometimes he makes it and sometimes not. And there have been some injuries. He says "I've had my head stepped on and I have been hurt a few times."

The equipment is pricey, but luckily many local sponsors have stepped up to help out. His family is supportive and his Aunt Donna may be his biggest fan. She says "It's so much fun to watch. So you got to decide are you closing your eyes or are you watching."

Connor will turn fourteen in July and he'll be going into ninth grade at Allegany-Limestone High School. He says his classmates think his bull riding "is cool".

The Ellicottville Rodeo starts Thursday. More info can be found at their website.