He's retiring after 51 years of delivering the Eden-North Collins Pennysaver

EDEN, NY (WKBW-TV) — Congratulations are in order for Earl Schiedel who wraps up a fifty-one year career of delivering the Eden-North Collins Pennysaver. He began in 1970, when he was seven years old.

Earl says "It all started with my Dad. He wanted to travel so he started the Pennysaver route." For many years Earl and his father handled the route. When his father retired, Earl continued it on his own.

Earl's bosses at the Eden-North Collins Pennysaver, Pat Nagel and Wendy Sutton say that employees like Earl are few and far between. Wendy says "Earl's work ethic is really hard to find these days."

Earl says that he was delivering between fifteen hundred and eighteen hundred Pennysavers . The work each week would take him two days.

Earl would run around, delivering on foot where he could and mostly by car. He says retiring from the job is bittersweet, adding "Now I can plan to do stuff on the weekends now."