'He's going to be OK': Community rallies around 8-year-old Tucker Bruyer after bike accident

CASSADAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On August 14, Tucker was riding his bike with friends and his brother, Westyn, when he was struck by a vehicle.

Tucker was airlifted to Oishei Children’s Hospital with a fractured skull, broken fibula, cracks in his spine, and severe road rash. His mother, Morgan, remembers racing to his side and fearing the worst.

“I don’t think he was with us at that point," she recalled. "I looked at his eyes—there was nothing there. His lips were blue.”

Against the odds, Tucker regained consciousness and began his recovery surrounded by doctors and specialists. Tests revealed no brain bleed, a relief for his family. Today, Tucker is back home, using a walker and adjusting to life after the accident.

His return sparked an emotional welcome home parade organized by neighbors and friends. The Bruyer family says the outpouring of support has carried them through their darkest days.

“I just can’t even fathom the amount of support that everybody’s given,” Morgan said.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help keep the family together during Tucker’s recovery.