‘He's a rock star!’: Akron High School senior wows school & social media with guitar solo

AKRON, NY (WKBW) — Many schools have that talented student who just stands out in a crowd, and in the Akron Central School District, one of their high school students is a ‘rock star’ in the making.

The student kicked off last Friday’s homecoming pep assembly with his own rendition of the National Anthem on electric guitar. The video of his performance has made him a social media sensation across the community.

WKBW Ethan Robinson rocks out on his guitar.

"He's a rock star!” declared Steve Dimitroff, principal, Akron High School.

Ethan Robinson is an Akron Central High School senior who wowed his school last Friday at the homecoming pep rally with his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on his electric guitar reminiscent of rockers like Slash of Guns N' Roses or Jimi Hendrix.

WKBW Andrea Kersten Taylor, superintendent.

"We could not be prouder of Ethan,” remarked Andrew Kesten Taylor, superintendent, Akron Central School District.

“It's always kind of been my passion,” declared Robinson. "I wanted to make sure mine was unique and not just the base form, like I wanted to add a little spice to it."

WKBW Ethan Robinson, senior, Akron High School.

“Doing the hair flips and seeing his confidence while he performed was probably the most exciting,” described Samatha Gedraitis, Ethan’s mother.

His parents and school family were amazed at his powerful and incredible performance that in the 'rock and roll' world would be described as "shredding it".

WKBW Steve Dimitroff, Akron High School principal.

"And him – just starting off our program like that was awesome,” Dimitroff reflected.

"He just picked up a guitar one day and started playing, and wanted to take lessons, and it's just taken off,” remarked John Robinson, Ethan’s father.

WKBW Ethan's parents, Samatha Gedraitis & John Robinson.

When Ethan’s not jamming on his electric guitar, he rehearses with the Akron High School band, where he plays clarinet. But on Tuesday, he arrived late because he attends the Career and Technical Education (CTE) BOCES program for Diesel Tech.

"I’ve been playing the clarinet since I think about 4th grade, that's kind of where I fell in love playing music,” Robinson explained. “But when I started playing guitar that's when I really found an instrument that I was passionate about that I wanted to play."

WKBW Ethan Robinson plays the clarinet in the high school band.

“What is it about music that helps you? Does it help you in other things in life?”Buckley asked. “Oh, for sure, with whatever I’m going through, there's music for everything, so it's always helped me, and I feel like I always had a deep connection with music,” replied Robinson.

And that “deep connection with music” is now viral. Robinson’s guitar solo has smashed the district's Facebook record with 90,000 video views and 2,400 likes.

WKBW Akron Facebook page.

“I don't think we've ever had more than a few hundred likes on any photos on our Facebook page. He has definitely taken Facebook by storm by Akron measures,” stated Superintendent Taylor.

His mom was amazed by the social media response.

WKBW Students cheered at rally for Robinson.

“Especially coming from such a small town and school, and community – it’s been really, really cool. The joke to him Sunday night that it's probably the most action that Akron’s Facebook page has ever gotten and then the superintendent called me and told me that the next morning,” said Gedraitis.

Ethan’s high school band director, Brendo Bardo said the student started guitar in middle school and is self-taught.

WKBW Ethan’s high school band director, Brendo Bardo.

“I think it's fantastic. Ethan's really been working hard. He's definitely a self-driven student. We don't have a guitar here as a class,” Bardo noted.

His friends and school band members are very proud of Robinson’s talents.

“He really put a lot of effort, and all the effort really showed how amazing he was,” commented Christopher Ginestre, senior.

WKBW Ethan's friends, Christopher Ginestre, Evan Yng & Bruce Karmazyn.

“He really amazed me,” reacted Bruce Karmazyn, Akron High senior.

10th grader Evan Yng said he thinks Robinson’s guitar solo was “amazing".

WKBW Ethan Robinson flips his hair like arock star.

“The crowd went crazy. He didn't expect it,” Yng stated.

Ethan tells me he's putting together a band, but is planning to go to college and continue toward a career in Diesel Tech."Diesel Tech by day, rock star by night?” Buckley asked. “Yeah! Yeah,” laughed Robinson.