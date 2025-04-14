'He's a part of the family': Buffalo fire chief adopts abandoned puppy

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — What started as a routine shift at a Buffalo firehouse turned into a life-changing moment for one puppy and the fire chief who took him in.

Last week, firefighters at Engine 2 discovered an abandoned puppy left outside the station. From there, the story took a heartwarming turn.

“The captain that works there, they took him in, gave him a bath, posted on Facebook that somebody dropped the dog off at the firehouse,” said Battalion Fire Chief Ronald Bourgeois. “We just started inquiring. He’s a friend of mine, and I ended up with Chief.”

The puppy now goes by “Chief Bruno,” and he’s settling into life as both an Engine 3 firehouse favorite and a loyal companion.

While Bruno might not be putting out fires anytime soon, he’s already made an impression across the department.

“It makes me sad that somebody else didn’t want him," one firefighter said. "But their loss is our win—and he’s going to have a great life. I’ll tell you that much.”