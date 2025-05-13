'He's a fighter': Jamestown company donates generator for five-month-old boy who relies on oxygen

Jamestown, N.Y. (WKBW)— Danielle Sullivan never imagined she’d spend the early days of motherhood in a hospital.

But when her son Theo was born prematurely at just 27 weeks, weighing1 pound, 7 ounces, the NICU at Oishei Children’s Hospital became their home for more than three months.

“I watched the biggest part of me grow up in a hospital,” she said. “He wasn’t due until March 3, and we had him December 6 of 2024.”

For 101 days, Theo fought to survive, and he’s still fighting now. Born with a condition that restricted nutrients in the womb, he lives with chronic lung disease and requires around-the-clock oxygen.

Caring for him is a full-time job for Danielle, who keeps track of oxygen levels, pulse ox readings, and manages a schedule filled with medical appointments and therapy sessions.

“He is so fragile,” she said through tears. “And then you watch him overcome every obstacle you have basically no excuse but to be the strongest person you can be...especially for him.”

And while Theo’s growth gives Danielle hope, one fear lingered. The threat of a power outage. With living in a rural area and Western New York’s unpredictable weather, any loss of electricity could put Theo’s life at risk.

That’s when Jamestown-based Moonlight Electric stepped in. Upon hearing Theo’s story, the company donated and installed a backup generator free of charge.

Danielle says the act of kindness changed everything and gave her peace of mind for the first time in months. As for Theo, she believes his strength will carry him far.