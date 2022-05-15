Watch
Here's where you can go to donate to the families of the victims in Saturday's mass shooting at Tops

Posted at 4:51 PM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 16:52:19-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Within 24 after a lone gunman shot 13 people, killing 10, in a Buffalo Tops Supermarket, the community has stepped up to start a number of fundraisers for the families of the victims.

By Sunday afternoon, five GoFundMe fundraisers were set up and verified by the website, raising a total of more than $15,000.

GoFundMe has created a webpage with links to each of those fundraisers. You can find that page here.

Those efforts are happening on top of the local, state and national help that was announced during a press conference Sunday afternoon.

