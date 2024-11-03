'Here to see kids smile': Brick Fest Live takes over the Buffalo Convention Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lego enthusiasts are letting their creativity flow at the Buffalo Convention Center for Brick Fest Live this weekend.

"When they come in we try to make them as happy as possible, we're here to see kids smile," said Randall Rine, Floor Manager at the festival.

Builders of all ages could enjoy 60,000 sq. ft. of Lego displays, activities, photo ops and meet and greets with Lego Masters.

Jay Fair A Lego alien on display at Brick Fest Live



"We have young kids like 3-4 and we have some older people like in their 60s, 70s that come check this place out," said Rine.

The fun continues Sunday, November 3 from 10-4 p.m. Tickets range from $20-35.

You can buy tickets at the door or online here.