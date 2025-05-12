Here is the list of concerts coming to Buffalo's Outer Harbor this year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Waterfront has announced the lineup for its 2025 Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Outer Harbor Live Concert Series.

The second season of concerts at Terminal B, the new waterfront venue, will kick off on Saturday, May 17, with Warren Zeiders' "The Relapse Tour" and a performance by Tyler Braden.

Below is the full schedule, which includes 17 concerts:



Warren Zeiders on Saturday, May 17 at 8 p.m.

Simple Plan on Sunday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

WALLOWS: Model & More Tour on Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m.

Pride at Terminal B, featuring Bob the Drag Queen & Rebecca Black on

Greensky Bluegrass on Thursday, July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

The Psychedelic Furs on Saturday, July 5 at 8 p.m.

Dark Star Orchestra on Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

Megan Moroney on Saturday, July 19 at 8 p.m. (SOLD OUT)

Barenaked Ladies on Saturday, July 26 at 7 p.m.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with Frank and the Great Ladies of Song

Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion on Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.

Cooper Alan on Saturday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

Jessie Murph on Thursday, Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Ani DiFranco on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Ethel Cain on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. (SOLD OUT)

Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Gavin Adcock on Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

“Terminal B offers a concert experience unlike any other,” said Lauren Ford, general manager, Buffalo Waterfront. “There’s something truly special about watching the sun set over Lake Erie while enjoying an incredible live music performance."

This year, there will be a new 10-by-17-foot screen at stage left, allowing people to sit further back to better see the action.

Independent Health will again provide a free bike valet at the front gate with secure parking.

Tickets for all events and other important information for concert goers can be found here.

