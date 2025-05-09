Buffalo Waterfront announces 2025 summer season lineup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for some summer fun on the Buffalo Waterfront!

As we inch closer to warmer weather here in Western New York, the Buffalo Waterfront has announced its 2025 summer season lineup.

The Buffalo Waterfront said Canalside will host various Erie Canal Bicentennial Celebration events as well as the the USS Trippe — a War of 1812 replica boat. It will also have expanded vendor offerings, Fitness at Canalside classes, a variety of children’s programming, the return of the Saturday artisan market, the Children’s Book Festival and over 100 other events and programs.

“2025 will be a great year to visit Canalside and enjoy the downtown waterfront. With the return of several popular family-friendly events, fitness programming, plus delicious fare, drinks and desserts, Canalside offers a one-of-a-kind destination for families looking to get outdoors this summer.” - Lauren Ford, general manager, Buffalo Waterfront

The summer season begins at Canalside on May 9 with the re-opening of Resurgence at Canalside and Nick Charlap’s Ice Cream, which will host live entertainment and community programming throughout the summer.

From May 9 to June 14, the Resurgence at Canalside hours are Friday, 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

From June 15 to September 30, the hours are Monday-Thursday, noon - 8:30 p.m., Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Canalside Vendors



Buffalo Bike Tours will also open for the season this weekend in its new kiosk, along with Buffalo Boat Tours and Buffalo Heritage Carousel.

Regular hours of operation for all Canalside vendors, including Pedal and Paddle Boats, BFLO Harbor Kayak and Water Bikes of Buffalo, begin Friday, May 23 through Labor Day weekend. Blue Bike rentals, sponsored by Highmark, will also be available beginning Memorial Day weekend.

New vendor, BuffaLove Apparel, will open a kiosk near the Beer Garden, while Nick Charlap’s will expand its operation next to Resurgence at Canalside this summer.

USS Trippe Launch & Inauguration



Western New Yorkers have an opportunity to witness history as Buffalo Maritime Center’s volunteer-built replica of a War of 1812 boat from the Battle of Lake Erie is welcomed at Canalside on Saturday, May 17 with a champagne bottle ceremony. The USS Trippe will be docked at Canalside throughout the summer for visitors to enjoy and experience the history of Buffalo’s waterways.

Fitness at Canalside



Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Fitness at Canalside kicks off Tuesday, May 27 with a different class each weekday and Saturdays. The free classes, held throughout the summer, include Zumba, yoga, bootcamp and salsa classes, plus special Puppy Yoga and Goat Yoga events, which raise funds and awareness for local rescue shelters. New this year, Fitness at Canalside will debut an incentive program to encourage participants to try new classes and stay committed to fitness throughout the summer season. You can find the full Fitness at Canalside schedule online here.

Children’s Programming



After a successful inaugural year, the Canalside Children’s Book Festival , presented by Highmark, will return on Sunday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local book vendors will be on site and families can participate in a range of literary-themed activities, including story times with special guests, crafts, yoga and games. A free welcome bag, sponsored by Dion’s Dreamers, will be given to the first 300 attendees.

EPIC’s annual summer literacy program , sponsored by Highmark, will return to the Pierce Lawn at Canalside weekly throughout the summer, starting Wednesday, June 25 at 10:30 a.m.

Explore & More Children’s Museum’s Free Play Friday returns Friday, June 27 and will run weekly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the summer.

Saturday Artisan Market



The Saturday Artisan Market is back and will feature handcrafted wares and products for sale by local artisans and producers, live music and free activities. The market will be held June 28, July 26 and August 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other Special Features & Events



The replica Erie Canal packet boat, the Seneca Chief, will be docked at the Commercial Slip and available for tours until its Bicentennial Voyage departure on Sept. 24.

Bicentennial historical programming including interactive tours, live music and family-friendly activities will be held throughout the summer. You can find more details online here .

You can find more details online here Resurgence at Canalside will run a cornhole league on Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m. beginning May 29.

Waterkeeper Weekend on May 31 will feature vendors and activities lining the Boardwalk promoting fun and safe ways to interact with the water this summer.

The New York State Craft Brewers Festival returns to Canalside on Saturday, June 21.

Silent Disco events for all ages will return to the Canalside Beer Garden on July 5 and Aug. 1.

Buffalo Waterfront and Resurgence will host a Beer Olympics at Canalside on Aug. 2.

Dog Days of Summer, featuring themed vendors and activities in partnership with Resurgence at Canalside, will take place Aug. 17.

Over at the Outer Harbor, the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino Outer Harbor Live Concert Series kicks off on May 17. You can find the full current schedule for the concert series below.

