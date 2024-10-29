Here are the trick-or-treat times for more than 20 Western New York communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween falls on a Thursday this year and it's expected to be one of the warmer Halloweens on record for Western New York.

We may have record warmth for this year's Halloween

With the warmer weather, it's expected to be a busy evening for families looking to go out to trick-or-treat.

Here are different trick-or-treat times for communities across Western New York:

