Here are the trick-or-treat times for more than 20 Western New York communities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Halloween falls on a Thursday this year and it's expected to be one of the warmer Halloweens on record for Western New York.
With the warmer weather, it's expected to be a busy evening for families looking to go out to trick-or-treat.
Here are different trick-or-treat times for communities across Western New York:
- Amherst — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Buffalo — 8 p.m. curfew
- Batavia — 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cheektowaga — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Clarence — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Depew — 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Dunkirk — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- East Aurora — 5:00 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Eden — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Grand Island — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hamburg — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jamestown — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kenmore — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lancaster — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lockport — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Niagara Falls — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- North Tonawanda — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Orchard Park — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- City of Tonawanda — 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Town of Tonawanda — 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Seneca — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Williamsville — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.