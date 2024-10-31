Trick or Treat from Mother Nature: It's the warmest Halloween on record

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mother Nature is delivering a trio of tricks and treats to Western New York on this Halloween:

1. Record high temperatures

2. Wicked winds

3. Showers approaching for trick or treats.

Just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday, the temperature hit 78F at the Buffalo Airport, smashing the old record of 73F established in 1971.

Wicked winds will continue to whip through Western New york for the little ghosts and goblins going out for tricks and treats. Southwest winds will occasionally gust to 35mph or 40mph.

7 Weather 12_30 10_31

An approaching cold front may touch off spotty showers with plenty of dry time between 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. After 8:00 p.m., more organized showers will develop across the area.

And this is not a trick... we soon say goodbye to the warm weather. Friday morning, you will need a heavier fall jacket as temperatures tumble into the upper 40s with gusty west winds making it feel even chillier!