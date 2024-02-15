Here are the top 10 highest paid local government workers in Western New York

$265,853. That's how much money the highest paid local government worker in Western New York made last year.

The Empire Center released the 2023 edition of its annual public payroll report 'What They Make' Thursday.

The information in the report is based on data submitted each year to the New York State and Local Retirement System. The Empire Center says job titles are usually not included in the submitted data.

In the report, you can breakdown the highest paid local workers by region.

Here are the top 10 highest paid local government employees in Western New York:



Tara Mahar: $265,853 Scott Blesy: $264,665 Mark Cyrek: $258,907 Gale Burstein: $255,839 John Greenan: $252,041 Cesar Botello: $248,351 Katherine Maloney: $247,632 Timothy Donovan: $246,888 Timothy Carney: $246,006 Scott Malec: $244,952

Here are some of the other highlights from the report:



More than 1,100 local employees across New York were paid more than Governor Kathy Hochul's $250,000 salary.

New Yor's highest paid local government worker was a police officer in Westchester County who made $415,750.

91 of the state's 100 highest paid local government employees were police officers.

Individual public employee payroll records can be found at the Empire Center's transparency website, SeeThroughNY.net.