What are the best ways to introduce food to your kids? They might surprise you!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this year, the American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines on treating children who are struggling with obesity.

The guidelines recommended medical intervention for some kids six and older, and even some as young as two.

Experts say good eating habits start from the time kids start eating, and some of the recommendations these days might be different than what we all grew up with. We spoke with local dietician Erin Burch to answer some questions parents might have.

Q: What should I be feeding my kids?

A: Burch says when it comes to meals, there is a division of responsibility. Parents are responsibly for choosing what to give their kids, and kids can decide what and how much of each type of food they want to eat. She recommends offering fruits, vegetables and whole grains at meals. We asked her to put together a lunch for a two-year-old, and she offered a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, steamed broccoli, strawberries, pretzels and a cookie. Burch says it's important to always have something your kids are familiar with and like, especially if you're introducing new food.

WKBW Experts recommend setting the options in front of your kids and letting them choose what they'd like on their plate.

Q: How should I serve foods to kids?

A: Even at a young age, kids can start making their own plates. Burch suggests setting food in front of their kids and letting *them choose how much of each item they'd like.

Q: What's the best way to serve dessert?

A: This might surprise a lot of people, but Burch suggests serving dessert at the same time as everything else. She says that takes away the stigma that dessert is "something special" that kids have to earn. It also doesn't encourage overeating, because kids aren't trying to finish foods they're not hungry for in order to get a dessert.

WKBW It's ok to serve dessert along with everything else! Kids can choose what order they'd like to eat each food.

She also understands serving dessert with a meal might be a new thought for a lot of parents, but she says you might be pleasantly surprised with how it works out.

"A lot of parents will do that and think my kids are gonna eat that right away and not eat anything else . But it's actually really surprising. People will think - my kid is gonna go right for the cookie. And a lot of times that doesn't happen. And if they did that’s ok too!" she explained.

Eating healthy, however, can be expensive for many families. If you need help finding healthy options for your family, Feedmore WNY can be a great resource.

Here are some of the programs they offer that can help parents and kids develop healthy eating habits:

Kids in the Kitchen

A hands-on program where children learn about cooking and healthy nutrition practices. This five-week course is free of charge and offered to children between the ages of 5-18. Students learn how their eating habits affect their health as they prepare simple, nutritious meals and snacks. At the end of each class, they will be provided with recipes and ingredients to recreate those meals at home. Groups may enroll through schools, community centers, and FeedMore WNY’s member agencies. For more information about Kids in the Kitchen, contact Perry Schmidt at pschmidt@feedmorewny.org or at (716) 822-2005 ext. 3104.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables

These are group classes typically for those 18 and older. Our Community Nutrition Educators offer free cooking classes, nutrition workshops, and recipe demonstrations in a fun and safe environment that empowers participants to try new recipes, practice cooking skills and adopt healthy food habits. To learn more about our Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables Program, contact Arielle Januszkiewicz at (716) 822-2005 ext. 3089. Send message via email at jsy@feedmorewny.org.

