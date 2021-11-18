Her "Turkey Tale" landed in the holiday edition of Chicken Soup For The Soul

AMHERST, NY (WKBW-TV) — Lori Carpenter Jagow wrote about her encounter with the Pleasant-Klein turkey. That's the wild bird that was wandering in traffic a couple years ago. Her story landed in the latest holiday edition of Chicken Soup For The Soul.

The author says that she saw the bird she called "Calvin Klein" during a difficult time, adding "About the time when the pandemic was settling in and the polarity, and politics. I was feeling down and disconnected from the community."

She started taking pictures and sharing information on Facebook with other people who had encountered the bird. Lori says connecting with others lightened her mood, adding "I say that a wild, traffic chasing turkey chased my blues away."

This is her third story to be included in the Soup anthology. She will appear at Audubon Library Monday night, November 22 at 7pm, selling copies of the book to benefit the library. Part of the proceeds of each book also go to Toys For Tots.

You can find details of her library appearance on Facebook.