Her search for a creative outlet became a jewelry design business

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW-TV} — Seven years ago Sandra Pallotta was looking for a creative outlet. What she ended up with was a full-time jewelry design business.

Sandra says "I used to make curtains and pillows-I just love to create things. I've always loved jewelry too."

Her business is Sandra Anne Designs. Sandra's handcrafted jewelry can be found at art shows around Western New York, at ​Roycroft Schoolhouse Gallery 1054 Olean Road, East Aurora, NY and at her website.

Her jewelry has been featured in Glamour, UK Magazine and she is an official Roycroft Artisan. "They have a very stringent process that you have to go through. You're juried every year too."

Transforming gem stones and raw silver into wearable works of art is a process some people might find tedious, but not Sandra who says "To me it's very satisfying when you start with a drawing and then you get to the final product. And then people love it-that's just like the best."

She may put in an entire week making one piece of jewelry but Sandra points out "What do they say...if you love what you're doing it isn't work."

