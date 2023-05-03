Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Her pottery hobby grew into a thriving business called Peach Pit Pottery

"It kind of just happened but it's been really fun"
PEACH PIT Pottery.jpg
m. randall
PEACH PIT Pottery.jpg
Posted at 1:39 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 13:39:46-04

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW-TV) — In 2019 Becca Hoppy took a six week pottery course. What began as a hobby grew into a thriving business. She says "It kind of just happened but it's been really fun"

There are many things that drew this sales analyst by day into creating a fun and creative side hustle. "I just really love it. Having my hands messy in clay. I think everyone should at some point try it because it's just really fun and relaxing."

Her business is Peach Pit Pottery and Becca spends seven days a week at her pottery wheel creating work for clients nationally and internationally.

She has done a lot of work for , Pearl Morrisette, one of Canada's finest restaurants. "I'm working on many projects with them. They probably have five different variations of my pieces."

Becca says she gets motivation working with a variety of businesses. Adding "Their passion becomes my passion."

While her "hobby" is no longer really a hobby, and she works very hard and pays close attention to detail, she says she still enjoys it. "I guess the process is what I really got hooked on. It's really fun for me, it doesn't feel like work I guess."

She's creating some special pieces for the Albright Knox Gallery gift shop. You can keep an eye on her work at her Instagram account and her website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow Up