Her pottery hobby grew into a thriving business called Peach Pit Pottery

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW-TV) — In 2019 Becca Hoppy took a six week pottery course. What began as a hobby grew into a thriving business. She says "It kind of just happened but it's been really fun"

There are many things that drew this sales analyst by day into creating a fun and creative side hustle. "I just really love it. Having my hands messy in clay. I think everyone should at some point try it because it's just really fun and relaxing."

Her business is Peach Pit Pottery and Becca spends seven days a week at her pottery wheel creating work for clients nationally and internationally.

She has done a lot of work for , Pearl Morrisette, one of Canada's finest restaurants. "I'm working on many projects with them. They probably have five different variations of my pieces."

Becca says she gets motivation working with a variety of businesses. Adding "Their passion becomes my passion."

While her "hobby" is no longer really a hobby, and she works very hard and pays close attention to detail, she says she still enjoys it. "I guess the process is what I really got hooked on. It's really fun for me, it doesn't feel like work I guess."

She's creating some special pieces for the Albright Knox Gallery gift shop. You can keep an eye on her work at her Instagram account and her website.