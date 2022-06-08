Her mobile "Petal Pusher" flower biz just went off-road and landed in the heart of Allentown

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Samantha Reidy's flower business called "Petal Pusher" started on four wheels in a classic 1963 VW Truck. She recently parked the truck and opened a bricks and mortar store in the heart of Allentown.

She says "The truck was only seasonal, so I wanted a space that people could come to year round and and still have the same experience of making their own bouquet."

The name is the same and you can still make your own fresh cut bouquet or have Samantha help you. You can also enjoy beer, wine or cider because half the space is a bar.

Samantha says "I just thought, a perfect Summer day you come in make a bouquet, grab a glass of rose...and hang out with your friends...what could be better than that?"

She may do occasional pop-ups with the truck and there's a picture of it hanging in the shop. Samantha says "It's always here in spirit."

Petal Pusher is at 15 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY. You can get more info about hours at the Petal Pusher Website.