Her long-time dream of having a sandwich shop is now a reality in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, (WKBW-TV) — Ever since she was a little girl working in her mother's restaurant Lorelei Chase had held onto the dream of having her own sandwich shop . Just last week, that dream finally came true. She opened "Aunt Eno's Sandwiches" on Oliver Street in North Tonawanda.

Plans for her own restaurant were put on the back burner for a long time because Lorelei was helping out with husband Ron's business, Buffalo Key & Lock. Ron says "She gave up her dream thirty years ago to come and be here in this locksmith shop."

The restaurant is right next door to the lock shop. Lorelei says "It was my dream before COVID started so I just didn't give up once it started." adding "I love to feed people-it makes me happy."

North Tonawanda mayor Art Pappas was there for the ribbon cutting last week and said that the city was coming back fast because "It's people like you that put your heart and soul into your businesses, so your dreams become the dreams of all of us in North Tonwanda."

Aunt Eno's Sandwiches is at 280 Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. You can find it on Facebook and at their website.

