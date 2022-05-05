Her home-based cookie business is enjoying sweet success

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW-TV) — Lisa Marshall started making cookies for friends about five years ago. Her cookies got rave reviews and she decided to start her home-based cookie business called Lisa's Cookiery.

She was encouraged by friends and family. Lisa says "People said you should really do this, so once it became legal in New York with cottage laws to be able to be a home baker, I got licensed and opened up the business."

Lisa says that there was a learning curve and adds "I'm just self-taught on YouTube, watching videos practicing for hours and hours." All that practice paid off and Lisa's cut-outs are cookie masterpieces. She makes them for all occasions.

She says she usually does her work in the evenings "I do this after my kids go to bed. I start about eight o'clock at night and work til one in the morning."

Lisa's Cookiery is in Facebook and you can also find her at her website.

