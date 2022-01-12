Her former church is now condos and she's the real estate agent

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — If it looks like a church on the outside, it's because it used to be the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. Inside it has been transformed into condominium units called The 1909 Cornerstone Lofts.

Melissa Tropp is selling the condos for Hunt Real Estate-The Blake Team. She also used to be a member of the church. She says "My family was part of the congregation. I was baptized here which is really special that I get to be a part of this renovation and new life for this building."

There are twelve units in the building. The largest includes three bedrooms, three baths and is still available at $435,000.

Melissa says "There's not a lot of buildings that look like this on the inside but also look like this on the outside. It's a mix of wonderful old and new."

Former church members have stopped by to check it out. Melissa says "It was almost like a homecoming. I saw people I haven't seen in years."

There is an open house this Saturday January 15th 11am to 1pm.

1909 Cornerstone Lofts are located at 340 Bird Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14213.

More info available at 1909cornerstone.com