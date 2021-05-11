Her colorful and unconventional artistic photographs will soon be seen in a solo show at Betty's Restaurant

COLDEN, NY (WKBW-TV) — Frani Evedon has been busy getting ready for a one-woman show of her artistic photography opening May 18th at Betty's Restaurant in Buffalo. The show is called "Breathing Room", something she says we all need after the past couple years.

She got hooked on art as a kid when she had her pastel drawing of a horse published in Highlights Magazine For Children. It wasn't until college that she jumped into photography.

Frani says she doesn't like photographing people, adding "I shot one bar mitzvah, and that was enough for me." Instead she works with unconventional objects like xrays and MRI's.

Many of her photographs began as experiments. She says "When I shoot film I push the film. I shoot infra red. I play with depth of field-I just play with everything."

Her latest tool is a microscope camera that produces extreme close-ups. Frani is a retired art teacher and the current President of Buffalo's Society of Artists.

You can see her work beginning May 18th at Betty's Restaurant on Virginia Street in Buffalo. More info about Frani Evedon at her website.

