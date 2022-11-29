Her book is called "The Dirtiest Place In Town a Cautionary Bath Time Tale"

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — It began as a funny little poem to entertain her sons Noah and Milo at bath time according to author Kelly Copps. She adds, "It turned into, if your ears are the dirtiest place in town, bugs are going to come from miles around. and you know if we get a laugh we gotta keep going."

It was her older son, Noah "almost eight" who suggested she turn the poem into a book. Kelly says "One day we were standing at the bus stop and my oldest said-can you make that into a book and I said...yea, I guess I can, why not."

"The Dirtiest Place In Town a Cautionary Bath Time Tale" written by Kelly Copps and Illustrated by Chris Critelli recently hit the bookstores.

This is the author's first book and she says it was a lot of work, but she would do it again. Kelly says "I give local authors a lot of credit, because it's quite a lot to do by yourself." and she adds "I would do it all again, just to see how happy they were."

"The Dirtiest Place In Town a Cautionary Bath Time Tale" is available at Talking Leaves, Mojo Books & Records and Alice Ever After Books.