Hearts for the Homeless expanding services and looking for donations to keep up with need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hearts for the Homeless hasn't seen a drop in need in our community since the beginning of the pandemic, so they're asking for help as they work to serve more people.

"Items such as canned fruit, that's been hard to come across through our regular means of obtaining things for to food pantry, so we're relying pretty much entirely on donations," said Skylar Shurr, Outreach Program Manager.

Here's what they need right now:



Mayo

Canned Tuna

Canned Chicken

Baked Beans

Pasta

The mobile sou kitchen served 3,000 more meals this June than last, an increase of 138%. Their overall need went up by 300% in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood during the pandemic and it hasn't gone down.

The plan is to open a food pantry express later this year to meet the need.

"We live in an ever changing world and as things change and needs increase or decrease we try to follow that and as long as people continue to help by donating their time or food, we will continue to meet the needs of our community," said Shurr.

You can drop off donations Monday-Friday, 9-5pm. They ask that you don't leave donated items outside. They also have an Amazon wishlist, click here.

You can also volunteer, for more info click here.