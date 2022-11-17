Hearts and Hands is all about neighbors helping neighbors

GETZVILLE, NY (WKBW-TV) — Phyllis Klemp of Getzville may be 94, but she likes to keep active. When she needs a ride she can count on Dan Durham, a volunteer with Hearts and Hands.

Hearts and Hands is a non-profit organization that provides elderly people in Erie County and parts of Niagara County with free help. They service over a thousand clients and can always use more volunteers.

Angelina Anzalone, development director, says it's not just transportation the organization provides "We also help out around the house with some light minor repairs, changing filters, lightbulbs, hanging pictures, and light snow shoveling."

For Phyllis, connecting with Dan has been the perfect solution. She says "It's wonderful because otherwise I would have to pay to go to the doctor."

Dan says he got involved with the organization during COVID when he was looking for something to do. He says "If I can bring someone to a doctors appointment or a dentist appointment, or grocery shopping, I get a deep satisfaction in that."

You can get more information about volunteering and receiving some help at the Hearts and Hands website. Or by calling their number 716-406-8311

