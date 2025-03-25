Healthy Options Restaurant Week: Highlighting local nutritious and flavorful meals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Healthy Options Restaurant Week is back, giving Buffalo diners a chance to explore nutritious and flavorful meals across the city.

The week-long event, held in March to coincide with National Nutrition Month, encourages people to make healthier choices while still enjoying delicious food.

“This is our third year hosting Healthy Options Restaurant Week,” said Purnima Mohan, the health and well-being manager with the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. “We started partnering with Independent Health a couple years ago, and now we have partners like Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals and Appetit joining us this year."

One of the participating restaurants is Sunshine Vegan Eats, a staple in Buffalo’s plant-based food scene. Owner Nikki Searles is serving up a variety of healthy options, including veggie stir-fry, kale salad, vegan pepper steak and rice and tomato soup.

“I feel like me eating the way I eat—I feel better, I feel healthier,” Searles said. “I always tell people, find what works for you. Just try it. Come to Sunshine’s—trust me, I will change your mind.”

Healthy Options Restaurant Week runs through March 30, with participating restaurants offering a variety of nutritious menu items. A full list of locations can be found here.