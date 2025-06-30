'He would be very proud': Over 100 riders hit the road to honor fallen firefighter Jason Arno

On Sunday, over 100 bikers from various organizations came together in Clarence for the 2nd Annual Jay Arno Memorial Ride, a powerful event honoring the memory of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty in March 2023.

The ride, organized by the Firefighter Arno Memorial (FAM) Foundation, not only celebrates Arno’s legacy but also raises crucial funds to support first responders and their families.

“He was constantly doing stuff and giving back, especially for his family, which was always his biggest priority,” said Nolin Jackson, the President of the Red Knights Motorcycle Club 47.

Jackson said events like these aren’t just about honoring Jay’s memory, but they’re also about raising crucial funds for the FAM Foundation.

"When he passed, we were trying to figure out what we could do to kind of help give back," Jackson said."Then the FAM Foundation started, and I thought, how can we work with them to make the impact as big as possible?"

Jackson said the goal was to surpass last year's fundraising total of $5,000.

"When we started the ride last year, we expected about 50 bikes — we got 200," Jackson said. "And then we were able to give a donation back to the FAM Foundation, which uses it in a multitude of ways. FAM has given back to the Buffalo Fire Department; they purchased all the identifiers for that department."

Participants said this event embodies exactly what Arno would have wanted.

"He would be very proud of what we’ve put together and what’s being done through his foundation to continue his legacy," Steve Pepper, Erie County emergency services dispatcher, said.

For those unable to attend the ride, donations to the Jason Arno Memorial Foundation are still welcome. More information can be found here.