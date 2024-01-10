‘He was our guardian angel’: Friendship formed during turbulent plane ride

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — “People were praying on the plane. It was pretty scary,” declared Kevin Leigh, Lancaster resident.

Leigh describes a harrowing feeling above the skies as his American Airlines flight approached the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday in near-hurricane force winds. The flight was coming in from Washington, D.C. to Buffalo late Tuesday morning.

WKBW Kevin Leigh, Lancaster resident, described a bumpy flight.



“The wind hit the plane and the plane dropped and it dropped to the point where I was looking out the window at the windmills,” described Leigh.

Leigh tells me he's taken hundreds of flights all over the world for his work and he's never been on such a scary flight.

“When people are scared, they're loud, but when they're terrified, they're quiet and that's what it just like, everybody just got quiet,” Leigh recalled.

WKBW Kevin Leigh, Lancaster resident, photo looking out the plane window.



"It was very bumpy. Very turbulent and when we went in for a landing the plane started rocking from side to side and then he pulled up to circle the airport for a while,” remarked Kristie Tterlikkis, Florida resident on flight.

“We got an excellent pilot. We saw the Buffalo stadium and the new one that was being built, so we were that low coming in before he decided Syracuse was a good idea,” commented Sandra Harsany, Florida resident on the flight.

With Buffalo no longer a safe option, the pilot announced the flight was being diverted to Syracuse.

WKBW Sandra Harsany and her daughter Kristie Tterlikkis in a Zoom interview.

Harsany and her daughter Kristie now live in Florida but were traveling home to North Tonawanda to see Harsany's brother, who has cancer.

“Well, I was over the wing so maybe it seemed worse than it was, but I was pretty concerned. I was glad we were close to the ground because I was thinking okay, maybe we could survive if we feel from here,” Tterlikkis reflected.

“And I kept thinking we paid going to Crystal Beach to get a ride like this,” laughed Harsany.

“I’m all scared. I’m the season traveler and she's telling me ‘Oh, it's just like a roller coaster. Honey don't worry about it’. Thank you. She was so sweet,” Leigh remarked.

WKBW Map of diverted flight.

And through those moments of fear, instant new friendships. After safely on the ground in Syracuse, Leigh got a rental car that he ordered online while on the plane so he could head back to Buffalo.

But he didn't leave alone instead offering a ride to four fellow passengers -- including Harsany and her daughter.

“There was no way I was leaving that grandmother in Syracuse,” Leigh said.

WKBW The plane that was diverted to Syracuse.

“I was so fortunate to sit next to him and what a fine gentleman. He even shared peanuts and chocolate,” giggled Harsany

“What did that mean for you to have this good Samaritan after that experience?” Buckley asked.

“It kind of restored your faith in humanity. I mean that is not an everyday event that somebody would be that caring,” Harsany responded.

“He was our guardian angel at that time,” Tterlikkis replied.

I asked the women what they wanted to say to Leigh for his act of kindness.

“A thousand times, thank you!” Tterlikkis answered. “It hardly seems like enough,” exclaimed Harsany.

Leigh remarked that he was so thankful the pilot was able to get them to Syracuse safely, despite the inconvenience.

“I just want to say thank you to whoever those pilots were because they did a great job and they kept us alive. They kept the plane safe and probably 60 or so passengers safe, so it didn't end up being the other kind of story it could have been,” Leigh remarked.

A flight to remember, with a classic “City-of-Good-Neighbors” tale to tell.

