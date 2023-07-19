He stepped into the sneaker business four decades ago and opened the Sneaker Barn

MEDINA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Bill Blount stepped into the sneaker business in 1982 as a sales representative for Reebok. He says that the company was "growing so fast we couldn't supply all the orders."

As a sales rep., he had to buy his own sales samples and eventually collected so many he started selling them out of his garage. That worked out so in 1987 he opened the Sneaker Barn on Route 104 in Medina.

Bill says "We survived 38 years and when I started there were five other similar stores in Orleans county...and now I'm the last one."

He is stepping away from the business slowly and turning it over to his son and daughter-in-law. Bill plans to keep at least one foot in the biz.

He says "As long as I can come down here I enjoy chatting with people and working with people, I look forward to a couple days a week."

The Sneaker Barn is at 10640 Ridge Rd, Medina, NY 14103