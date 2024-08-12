‘He seems to be making progress’: 13-year-old boy recovering after being hit by a car while riding bicycle

TOWN OF PERSIA, N.Y — 13-year-old Jayden Kramer is fighting for his life at Oishei Children’s Hospital. The young boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in the Town of Persia last week, his mom says he’s making progress but has a long recovery yet to go.



Jayden was hit by a car Monday while riding his bicycle on Route 62 in the Town of Persia.

He was missing for several hours, before he was eventually found at 2:09 a.m. and taken by Life Flight to Oishei Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

State Police have located the driver and say he is cooperating with the investigation.

His mom tells 7 News he is making progress during his recovery in the hospital

A gofundme supporting the family has since been started.

Family Photo

Jayden went missing for hours Monday night, scaring his family, friends and his girlfriend Callie Foley.

“Well, it scared me a lot, because we all thought he was playing with us,” Callie said. “Usually, he’d be back within an hour.”

Family Photo Callie and Jayden spend a lot of their free time together. This picture of the two of them was taken just a few weeks ago by Jayden's sister.

Jayden’s mom tells 7 News she got in a disagreement with Jayden earlier that day, and he left to go ride his bike, something she says that he normally does to clear his head, except he never came back home.

Both Jayden’s and Callie’s families searched for him for over four hours, only for Callie’s mom Melanie to find him on the side of State Route 62 at 2:09 a.m. State police say he was hit by a car that left the scene.

"I was afraid. I didn’t know how long he was there for,” Melanie said.

“It’s kind of hard to sleep. The first day I didn’t sleep at all, I was up all night,” Callie said. “[We’ve] been at the hospital every day since.”

WKBW Callie Foley spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about how Jayden's recovery is going.

First responders rushed to Jayden’s aid and took him by Mercy Flight to Oishei Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Jayden’s mom Charlene shared this picture with 7 News. She said he had several injuries including a collapsed lung, cuts requiring staples and has been heavily sedated and unconscious in the hospital since Tuesday.

Charlene Marchese Jayden's mom, Charlene Marchese, shared this picture with 7 News while her son recovers in the hospital.

She shared that Jayden is making great progress. He is slowly being taken off the medications and is making slight movements in his hospital bed.

She shared this message of thanks to the community that has rallied to support her family: