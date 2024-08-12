Watch Now
‘He seems to be making progress’: 13-year-old boy recovering after being hit by a car while riding bicycle

TOWN OF PERSIA, N.Y — 13-year-old Jayden Kramer is fighting for his life at Oishei Children’s Hospital. The young boy was hit by a car while riding his bike in the Town of Persia last week, his mom says he’s making progress but has a long recovery yet to go.

Jayden went missing for hours Monday night, scaring his family, friends and his girlfriend Callie Foley.

“Well, it scared me a lot, because we all thought he was playing with us,” Callie said. “Usually, he’d be back within an hour.”

Callie and Jayden spend a lot of their free time together. This picture of the two of them was taken just a few weeks ago by Jayden's sister.

Jayden’s mom tells 7 News she got in a disagreement with Jayden earlier that day, and he left to go ride his bike, something she says that he normally does to clear his head, except he never came back home.

Both Jayden’s and Callie’s families searched for him for over four hours, only for Callie’s mom Melanie to find him on the side of State Route 62 at 2:09 a.m. State police say he was hit by a car that left the scene.

"I was afraid. I didn’t know how long he was there for,” Melanie said.

“It’s kind of hard to sleep. The first day I didn’t sleep at all, I was up all night,” Callie said. “[We’ve] been at the hospital every day since.”

Callie Foley spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid about how Jayden's recovery is going.

First responders rushed to Jayden’s aid and took him by Mercy Flight to Oishei Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Jayden’s mom Charlene shared this picture with 7 News. She said he had several injuries including a collapsed lung, cuts requiring staples and has been heavily sedated and unconscious in the hospital since Tuesday.

Jayden's mom, Charlene Marchese, shared this picture with 7 News while her son recovers in the hospital.

She shared that Jayden is making great progress. He is slowly being taken off the medications and is making slight movements in his hospital bed.

She shared this message of thanks to the community that has rallied to support her family:

Jayden is still in and out of consciousness. We’re just waiting for him to wake up. He has been a fighter since birth! Words cannot express how we feel with how our community came together for Jayden. So many people who have prayed, donated, shared his story and people who reached out to me to show support and love for our boy. I want to thank everyone the community, the police, nurses and doctors at the children's hospital, family and friends and anyone who has prayed for Jayden. It has brought me some comfort with everyone asking and showing their love for my boy as well as hope and faith when he opens his eyes. As much pain as this is to have to watch my 13-year-old baby boy lay here I want everyone to find it in their hearts to pray for the man that hit my child. Please don’t be mean. I can’t imagine what he must be going through. I’m not saying he did right. But this is the way it has to be. Thank you again.
Charlene Marchese

