Boy in critical condition after being hit by car while riding bicycle in town of Persia

TOWN OF PERSIA, N.Y. (WKBW — New York State Police say a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

Troopers responded to the family's missing child call about 11 p.m. Monday. Investigators determined the boy did not return home when he was expected to and the family began searching the area when they could not reach him by phone.

Hours later, police say the boy was found on the side of the road with evidence and debris that indicated he was hit by a car that left the scene.

The vehicle involved was eventually found and the driver was interviewed. Troopers say he is cooperating with the investigation.

