He says during the pandemic "Doing a podcast saved my butt because I would have been crazed"

WKBW-TV (BUFFALO, NY) — When the Road Less Traveled Theatre wanted to start a podcast, they turned to local veteran actor Peter Palmisano. That was in 2019 and so far, so good.

Peter has racked up seventy episodes, posting his interviews every other week. He says he's learned a lot but mostly what he's learned is "There are so many things that I don't know, and I'm naturally curious so when I'm talking to these people I'm amazed by what they tell me and the information that they give me."

The actor is a popular performer on stages all over Western New York, but when the theatres shut down because of COVID he says "Doing a podcast saved my butt because I would have been crazed."

Peter interviews people who are connected to theatre and many who aren't. He says "I wanted to speak to people behind the scenes. I wanted to make it interesting and educational in a way that people can hear from people that no one ever heard from before."

His advice for people who want to start a podcast is "It's a lot more work than you think." You can listen to Off Road with Peter Palmisano on Spotify and Apple Podcast or just head to the Road Less Traveled Theatre's Website.

