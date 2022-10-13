He opened a shop in Springville to bring old furniture back to life

SPRINGVILLE, NY (WKBW-TV} — When Chris Wojtowicz was a child he used to work in his grandfather's upholstery shop. Chris says "I couldn't stand it."

Chris never forget the skills he learned. When COVID prevented him from continuing as a massage therapist, he got back into upholstery.

Chris says "When COVID hit a friend asked us to do a chair. So I did a chair for her. And my wife said why don't you do this for a business and I couldn't come up with a reason why not."

At first he worked out of his home, and then earlier this year found a storefront on Main Street in Springville. Customers can bring in their own pieces, plus Chris collects old couches and chairs and keeps them on hand for people to buy and have reupholstered.

Chris says that for many customers there is an emotional attachment to an old piece of furniture, adding "Because it reminds them of a nostalgic time in their lives when something great happened or something loving or something close to their heart happened."

Velvet and Wood is at 41 East Main Street, Springville, NY. More information at their website and on Facebook.

