He makes musical instruments that have been rarely seen or heard in centuries

BUFFALO, NY {WKBW-TV} — Daniel Yost knows all about string instruments from medieval times because he makes them. He's a luthier and learned the art of making lutes, lyres and other old time instruments in his native county Argentina.

Daniel moved to the U.S. about six years ago and just recently became an American citizen. He says "It's the best decision that I make in my life."

His background is in teaching music and conducting choral groups, but really enjoys making instruments. He says "It's difficult to explain, it's same pleasure when you make art"

When singer Suzanne Fatta was looking for a special sting instrument she found Daniel on line. She says "We were messaging and Facetimeing and we fell in love."

Suzanne and Daniel are part of a musical group called Pravana Early Musical Trio. You can find the band and Daniel Yost Luthier on FaceBook.

