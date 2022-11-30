He keeps the Apostolic Clock ticking at the Buffalo History Museum

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — Fred Robjent is the last remaining member of a three member team that put the Apostolic Clock in tip-top shape about fifteen years ago. The clock is part of the collections at the Buffalo History Museum.

Fred says when he first looked inside the clock it was a little daunting "There's a gazillion gears in there." The clock was built by Myles Hughes over a period of thirty-five years. He donated it to the museum in 1923.

Fred admires the workmanship of the antique and adds "There's a collection of all different kinds of things in there. Some are done beautifully with amazing precision and some are a little on the crude side."

The clock which stands seven and a half feet tall and weighs about 400 pounds sits in the lobby of the museum. It keeps the time including seconds, moon phases, date, days of the week and has a globe the makes one revolution every 24 hours.

The most interesting part of the timepiece says Fred is the "parade" of Apostles, which appears every half hour. Fred has to look after the clock a few times a month.

There is more information about the Apostolic Clock at the Buffalo History Museum website.

