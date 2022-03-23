He drives the Albright-Knox Art Truck to all corners of Western New York

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — It is mistaken for a food truck all the time says the man who drives the Albright-Knox Art Truck all over Western New York. Vicente Rondon says, smiling, "Too many times people have asked me if I have ice cream in here."

The Art Truck, sponsored Highmark of Western New York, is on a mission according to Vicente "The art truck is an initiative by the Albright-Knox art gallery to bring art activities as well as art supplies to different community centers all over Western New York."

He travels to schools, libraries and other non-profit organizations and oversees a variety of art activities. "It's really fun to bring to different audiences whether it's children, adults, individuals with disabilities, or senior citizens."

Vicente's first love is photography and he has a degree in art. He says "Everytime I'm doing an art truck activity, if it has to do with drawing, I'm learning as well."

You can get more information about the Art Truck at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery website. And you can check out Vicente Rondon's photography at his website.