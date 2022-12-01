He created the popular Santa Claus Christmas Cottage in Lockport

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW-TV) — Thirteen years ago Chris Parada and his father created the Santa Claus Christmas Cottage in Lockport's Day Road Park. It's a cozy, colorful place and according to Chris, Santa loves to meet and greet kids and families here.

Chris says "Me and my dad came up with the design, the concept-we got approval from the town, we built it and thirteen years later we have about 10,000 people come through every season."

His fascination with all things "Santa" Chris says began when he discovered that there once was a "Santa School" near where he grew up in Medina. He says "There was a fella by the name of Charles W. Howard who was an apple farmer that had a Santa Claus school."

Here at the cottage, there's a nice little tribute to Howard's Santa School which includes clippings, photos and one of the original costumes. Chis says "We just want them to have that ultimate magic experience."

The Santa Claus Christmas Cottage is open Tuesday and Thursdays 5pm-8pm, Saturdays noon-3pm. You can get more information at the Santa Claus Christmas Cottage.