He created a comic book, pizza lover paradise on Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, NY (WKBW-TV) — Kevin Slachciak has loved comic books since he was six years old. A few years ago he turned his pizza place on Grand Island into a comic book lovers paradise. It's called Say Cheese Pizza Co. Comic Book Cafe.

The restaurant is filled with life sized superheroes including Batman, Superman and theres a nine foot Incredible Hulk up front to great customers as they enter.

There is a comic book store in the middle of the place that sells t-shirts, comics and other memorabilia. Kevin says if you are a "comic book nerd" this is your kind of place, adding "It's amazing to see the adults and they say this is really cool."

There's a game arcade and of course for the grown up visitors, plenty of beers available. Their number one seller from the kitchen is their dry-rubbed wings. The pizza is extra special too says Kevin "because we use basil in the sauce."

Say Cheese Pizza Co. Comic Book Cafe is at 1771 Love Rd #2, Grand Island, NY 14072

Hours of operation and more information available at their website.