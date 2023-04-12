Have you seen a coyote in WNY this spring?

They're everywhere in Western New York. People in Wyoming County, Lancaster and even Downtown Buffalo say they've spotted coyotes this denning season, more than usual.

"It makes me a little nervous especially at night, gotta make sure they're not around before I bring her out," said Tanya Gunsburger.

Gunsburger walks her dog Zoe right in front of the waterfront condos near Canalside, where she's lived for seven years now.

"There have been sightings in years past, this year, they're actually seeing them here on the street in a pack of three," said Gunsburger.

Taylor Epps Gunsberger has had her chihuahua Zoe for 17 years



The rabbits she used to see around her condo are no longer hopping around, she assumes that's what attracted the coyotes.

Building management even sending out a note to tenants, warning them to watch out for their pets.

Why are there more coyotes?

"During this time of year, coyotes tend to be a little more vocal, you might be more likely to hear them and they do tend to be moving around a lot," said Mandy Watson, Wildlife Biologist for the New York State DEC.

We average less than one coyote attack annually in New York, per Watson. What they're looking for is food.

"If you feed your pets outside, if you have a bird feeder, that brings a lot of squirrels and small mammals, if you have a compost pile or your trash is out," said Watson.

Here are some other ways to protect your pets:



Keep them leashed and close to you If you see a coyote, wave your arms, scream, throw things, the goal is to keep them scared Never feed coyotes

Can people hunt coytes?

They can and they do.

"We actually wish there wasn't a season on them, we wish it was open all year round," said Bill Weiss, who hunts them in Wyoming County.

Hunting season is now over and Weiss says the coyote population will only grow.

Taylor Epps Weiss hunts deer, coyote, turkey and more



He says coyote hunting is growing in popularity, he even hosts contests, which have been met with some criticism. There's a bill going through the state senate trying to ban the contests.

"A lot of people say we do it for the money, we don't do it for the money," said Weiss. "We enjoy it and it helps protect our wildlife we enjoy," said Weiss.