'Have their own creativity': Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford releasing coloring book for kids

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last month, Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford released his first children's book, Stylish Safari The Adventures of Being You.

On April 22, he will release a coloring book version of his book so kids can color as they read.

"I just wanted kids to have their own creativity," said Benford. "I'm always big on just being you, not trying to be somebody else, and whatever you like, you staying on it. It's not about what others like, it's what you feel."

You can purchase the book through Barnes & Noble or on Benford's website.

Benford wanted to allow kids to use their own imagination and self-expression to color the book how they like. The book blends Benford's passion for fashion and a character named after him, Benny the Bobcat, to bring readers on a fun adventure.

Benford's sister, Jewel Benford, helped illustrate the book.

"She's very talented," said Benford.

Benford is not the first Bills cornerback to become an author recently. We also spoke to Ja'Marcus Ingram when he released his children's book last winter.