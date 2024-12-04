'Dream beyond your reality': Buffalo Bills CB Ja'Marcus Ingram writes inspirational children's book

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On the field Buffalo Bills cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram reads plays, but off the field, he wrote a new children's book titled, "The Lil' Player That Could."

"It starts in my childhood," Ingram said.

The Lil' Player That Could Page from The Lil' Player That Could

"The Lil' Player That Could" will be released on December 10. You can order the book on Ingram's website oron Amazon.

The book highlights the obstacles that Ingram overcame to get to the NFL. When Ingram was nine-years-old he broke his ankle while playing football.

"That was devastating for me because it kind of made me timid, it kind of made me not play the game like I usually played," said Ingram.

Ingram is one of 10 children. Growing up in Texas he describes himself as "Bambi-like," skinny and small

"I really was the smallest guy for a long time," said Ingram.

Ja'Marcus Ingram Ja'Marcus Ingram High School

His size took a toll on the confidence of his athletic abilities.

"A lot of those self-doubts came from looking in the mirror every day," said Ingram.

The Lil' Player That Could Page from The Lil' Player That Could

Through the help of his family, friends, and coaches, Ingram's confidence grew, along with his height. He didn't get a college scholarship, but instead walked on to the Utah State football team. Then he played two seasons at Texas Tech before one season at the University at Buffalo. In 2022 he went to Bills minicamp and made the team.

In his book, Ingram writes, "Undrafted still, my hope didn't sway. As a rookie tryout in Buffalo I made the team that day!"

He is one of six players currently on the Bills who have multiple interceptions this season, one of which he scored on.

"My message is to dream beyond your reality," said Ingram. "I want to give [kids] motivation and inspiration to fulfill their dreams and purposes in life."