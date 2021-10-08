"Haunted forest" in Niagara County draws a lot of visitors with a good cause at its core

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A "haunted forest" in Niagara County is bringing loads of visitors this fall and it's doing all of its scaring for a good cause.

The people behind the new Haunted Forests in Newfane tell us the attraction has sold out each of the last three weekends.

It features a haunted hayride, corn maze and barn that are all tied into one story about the Gogan Family who owned the actual farm back in the 1800s.

Owner Cory Quinn tells WKBW the attraction is less about "jump scares" and more of a theatrical experience, modeled after immersive concept rides at Universal Studios in Florida.

“All of it, in turn, takes you an hour to go through everything and then we also have a farmers market that has food vendors and gift vendors every weekend," Quinn said. "You can bring the family out, bring friends, we have fire pit rentals, its a destination night out.”

The Haunted Forests is open Thursdays thru Saturdays until October 30.

Admission gets you access to all three parts of the attraction and cost $34.99 each, though Quinn says there will be flash sales on their website.

Proceeds benefit a different charity every weekend: they'll go to WNY Heroes this weekend and Team Roswell next weekend.